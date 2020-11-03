Stocks in play: Cargojet Inc.

Announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 . Total revenues for the quarter were $162.3 million compared to third quarter 2019 Revenues of $117.4 million . Gross Margin for the quarter was $58.3 million compared to third quarter 2019 Gross Margin of $29.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR for the quarter were $78.1 million and $78.1 million respectively compared to the third quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR of $39.1 million and $39.3 million respectively. Cargojet Inc. shares T.CJT are trading up $16.49 at $240.89.



Read: Tesla Was Just the Start – Trillions of Dollars Flying into EV Tech