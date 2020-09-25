Stocks in play: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

Announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application to commence a Phase II/III, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial investigating the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™, a pharmaceutically produced extra strength cannabidiol formulation, in 422 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of, or risk factors for, cardiovascular disease (CVD). The trial will take place at major centers in the United States, where the prevalence of COVID-19 remains high. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares T.CRDL are trading up $0.70 at $3.20.



