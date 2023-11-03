Stocks in play: Capstone Copper Corp.
Reported financial results for the nine months and quarter ended September 30, 2023. Copper production in Q3 totaled 40.3 thousand tonnes at C1 cash costs of $2.88 per payable pound of copper produced. Net loss of $42.3 million, or $(0.05) per share for Q3 2023 compared to net income of $37.5 million, or $0.05 per share for Q3 2022. Capstone Copper Corp. shares T.CS are trading up $0.12 at $4.97.
