Stocks in play: Capstone Copper Corp.

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it earned $346 million in the third quarter of 2023, down from $1.8 billion in the same three-month period of 2022. The Calgary-based pipeline company says the decrease was primarily due to the benefit in 2022 from a gain on the change in ownership of the majority of Pembina's field-based gas processing assets, which were wholly-owned prior to the creation of Pembina Gas Infrastructure last year. On an adjusted basis, Pembina said it earned a record $1.02 mi