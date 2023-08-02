Stocks in play: Capstone Copper Corp.

Baystreet.ca

Today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Copper production in Q2 totaled 39.3 thousand tonnes at C1 cash costs of $3.01 per payable pound of copper produced. The company has provided H2 2023 guidance of 83-93kt of copper at C1 cash costs of $2.55 to $2.75 per payable pound. Capstone Copper Corp. shares T.CS are trading unchanged at $6.70.

