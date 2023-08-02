Stocks in play: Capstone Copper Corp.

Reuters

TC Energy's surprise plan last week to split the company accelerated a stock selloff, but shareholders bet the North American pipeline operator will finish the year on a higher note by completing the troubled Coastal GasLink project. Investors registered disappointment after TC said on July 24 it would sell a stake in two U.S. natural gas pipelines for less than some expected, then announced on Thursday plans to spin off its liquids business, including the Keystone oil pipeline. TC's return to focus on its natural gas pipeline roots, along with its power business and energy transition projects, should pay off in the long run, shareholders and analysts say.