Stocks in play: Capital Power Corp
Has partnered with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group and Kiewit Energy Group on a front-end engineering and design study for the Genesee CCS Project, advancing the commercial application of carbon capture and sequestration technology at its Genesee Generating Station in Alberta. Capital Power Corp shares T.CPX are trading up $0.79 at $46.09.
