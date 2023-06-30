Stocks in play: Canopy Growth Corporation

Has entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of the Company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023, to acquire $12.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Noteholders in exchange for common shares of the Company and cash. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T.WEED are trading down $0.07 at $0.51.

