Stocks in play: Canopy Growth Corporation
Has entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of the Company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023, to acquire $12.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Noteholders in exchange for common shares of the Company and cash. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T.WEED are trading down $0.07 at $0.51.
