Stocks in play: Candente Copper Corp.
Has arranged a bridge loan in the aggregate principal amount of $1 million from an arm’s length individual investor for a 12-month term at 10% to be repaid on maturity. Candente Copper Corp. shares T.DNT are trading up $0.01 at $0.19.
