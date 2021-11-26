Stocks in play: Canasil Resources Inc.
Announced closing of a non-brokered private placement of 4,350,000 Units at $0.125 per Unit for $543,750, and 1,100,000 Flow Through Shares at $0.15 per FT Share for $165,000, for total proceeds of $708,750 effective November 15 and 25. The Placement was initially announced for $500,000 and subsequently increased to $650,000 through news releases dated Oct. 19 and Oct. 22. The closing of the Placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Canasil Resources Inc. shares V.CLZ are trading unchanged at $0.13.
