Stocks in play: Canasil Resources Inc.

The Canadian Press

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell will be sidelined for six weeks but could face surgery and a longer layoff if his injured knee doesn't improve, manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday. The 24-year-old England international sustained an ACL injury Tuesday in Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Juventus in a Champions League game at Stamford Bridge. “He has a partial injury of his ACL and the decision is to treat it conservatively,” Tuchel said. “The next six weeks will tell the story, actually, if