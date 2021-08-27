Stocks in play: Canadian Western Bank

Has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share payable on September 23 to shareholders of record on September 9. This quarterly dividend is consistent with the dividends declared one year ago and last quarter. The Board of Directors also declared quarterly cash dividends for preferred shares of $0.2688125 per Series 5 and $0.375 per Series 9, payable on October 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 22. Canadian Western Bank shares T.CWB are trading up $1.09 at $36.41.



