Stocks in play: INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the " Company " or " INEO "), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce the Company has filed a design patent, entitled " ELECTRONIC ARTICLE SURVEILLANCE PEDESTAL WITH TWO-SIDED DISPLAY ", for the dual screen version of its disruptive Welcoming System. The patent filing protects the unique form factor, design and materials used in INEO's new dual screen product, branded as the INEO Welcoming System DUO. The INEO Welcoming System DUO is also protected by the Company's original utility patents, already granted in the United States and Canada , and pending in Europe . The INEO Welcoming System DUO, which has one LED screen on each side of the pedestal, is ideal for large retailers who have multiple doors at their front entrances. The bright, bold digital signage on the INEO Welcoming System DUO is easily visible to customers on either side of the pedestal. INEO Tech Corp. shares V.INEO are trading unchanged at $0.21.



