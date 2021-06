Announces plans to invest approximately $350 million in Ontario in 2021 as part of CN’s C$3 billion capital investment plan across its network. In Ontario, CN’s investment will focus on technology, capacity, and infrastructure maintenance to enhance safety and the fluidity of its network. Canadian National Railway shares T.CNR are trading up $0.27 at $132.57.



