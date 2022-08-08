Stocks in play: Canadian Metals Inc
Reports the discovery of Visible Gold and new mineralized occurrences, along the fertile NE-SW Benjamin Rhyolite trend while mapping and prospecting. In addition, both geophysical surveys "Helicopter Borne Magnetic and Time Domain Electromagnetic and "Induced Polarization surveys have been completed and interpretation and target identification are in progress on its GoldStrike Property north of the Bathurst Mining Camp. Canadian Metals Inc shares C.CME are trading unchanged at $0.09.
