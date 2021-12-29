Stocks in play: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Baystreet.ca

Today announced the final 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the CIBC ETFs and ETF Series. These amounts are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, and do not include cash distributions for December 2021. The annual capital gains distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the CIBC ETF or ETF Series. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares T.CM are trading up $0.81 at $147.70.

Read:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories