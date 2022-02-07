Stocks in play: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Announced it has provided a $100 million credit facility to Portland-based Expensify, a payments superapp. This funding, provided in October 2021, will further support the company’s growth and product expansion. With more than 10 million members across the globe, Expensify provides free corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking all in one app. The product also integrates with all major accounting software, as well as HR, tax, practice management, and travel platforms such as Uber and Lyft. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares T.CM are trading up $0.46 at $164.27.
