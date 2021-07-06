Stocks in play: Canacol Energy Ltd.
Provide the following information concerning its natural gas sales and its normal course issuer bid program for June. Realized contractual natural gas sales (which are gas produced, delivered, and paid for) were 175 million standard cubic feet per day for June. On May 25, the Corporation began actively buying its shares back for cancellation under the terms of its Toronto Stock Exchange-approved normal course issuer bid and automatic share purchase program, which limits the maximum daily share purchases to 60,132 shares per day. Canacol Energy Ltd. shares T.CNE are trading up $0.02 at $3.35.
