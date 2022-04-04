Stocks in play: Canacol Energy Ltd.

Provided the following information concerning its March 2022 natural gas sales and near-term drilling plans. The company realized contractual natural gas sales (which are gas produced, delivered, and paid for) were approximately 189 million standard cubic feet per day for March. The Corporation is currently drilling the Chirimia 1 sidetrack well with the objective of reestablishing gas production from the Cienaga de Oro sandstone reservoir. Chirimia 1 was drilled in 2018, and subsequently experienced mechanical issues which have prevented the well from being produced since 2019. The Corporation anticipates completing the operation and placing the well onto permanent production in mid April 2022. Canacol Energy Ltd. shares T.CNE are trading up $0.02 at $3.14.



