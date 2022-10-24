Stocks in play: Canacol Energy Ltd.
Has executed an agreement with the consortium Shanghai Engineering and Technology Corp. to construct a 289-kilometre-long 22-inch diameter gas pipeline from the Jobo gas processing facility to the city of Medellin. Canacol Energy Ltd. shares T.CNE are trading down $0.04 at $2.11.
