Stocks in play: Canacol Energy Ltd.
Provided information concerning its April natural gas sales, near term drilling plans, and its Medellin gas pipeline project. Realized contractual natural gas sales (which are gas produced, delivered, and paid for) were approximately 179 million standard cubic feet per day for April. The Corporation completed the drilling of the Chirimia 1 sidetrack well, which spud on April 6, and reached a TD of 9,412 feet measured depth on April 14. The well encountered approximately 20 feet true vertical depth of net gas pay within the Cienaga de Oro sandstone reservoir with average porosity of 23%. The well will be completed and placed on production within the next four weeks. Canacol Energy Ltd. shares T.CNE are trading unchanged at $2.76.
