Stocks in play: Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Announced that Wilks Brothers, LLC and its affiliated funds filed an appeal yesterday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Wilks Brothers is appealing the decision by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas affirming an order by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. That order granted recognition and enforcement in the United States of Calfrac's Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act , which was consummated in December 2020. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. shares T.CFW are trading up $0.03 at $3.50.



