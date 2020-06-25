Stocks in play: Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was $305.5 million, a decrease of 36% from the same period in 2019. Net loss was $122.9 million or $0.85 per share diluted compared to a net loss of $36.3 or $0.25 per share diluted in the same period last year. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. shares T.CFW are trading down $0.005 at $0.18.



