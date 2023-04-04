Stocks in play: Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Baystreet.ca

Intends to release its 2023 first quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday May 9, and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 10:00 A.M. MT (12:00 P.M. ET) on the same day. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. shares T.CFW are trading down $0.04 at $4.14.

