Stocks in play: Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
Intends to release its Second Quarter 2022 results before markets open on Thursday, July 28. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. shares T.CFW are trading unchanged at $4.51.
Read:
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks
Crypto Miners Finding Success While Shifting Towards Environmentally Sustainable Operations
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges
New Regions Being Developed to Produce More Oil Amid Government’s Calls for More Output