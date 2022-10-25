Stocks in play: CAE Inc.
And Air Canada today announced the two Montreal-based global aviation companies are joining together to advance diversity in aviation doubling the number of 2023 Captain Judy Cameron Scholarships granted to young Canadian women studying to become commercial pilots or maintenance engineers. Up to four aspiring commercial pilots will be invited to join the CAE Women in Flight program as an ambassador. CAE Inc. shares T.CAE are trading up $0.17 at $24.55.
