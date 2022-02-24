Stocks in play: C2C Gold Corp

Announces a proposed non-brokered private placement of units and flow through units at a price of $0.18 per Unit and $0.22 per flow through unit for combined gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each unit and flow through unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one non-flow through common share at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of two years. The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Company’s mineral exploration project and G&A expenses. C2C Gold Corp shares C.CTOC are trading down $0.03 at $0.20.



