Stocks in play: C2C Gold Corp
Announces a proposed non-brokered private placement of units and flow through units at a price of $0.18 per Unit and $0.22 per flow through unit for combined gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each unit and flow through unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one non-flow through common share at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of two years. The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Company’s mineral exploration project and G&A expenses. C2C Gold Corp shares C.CTOC are trading down $0.03 at $0.20.
Read:
Optimism on the Rise Thanks to New Developments in Oncology in the Fight Against Cancer
Double-Digit Growth in Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market to Drive Advancements Ahead of 2030
Wave of Massive ESG Investments Triggering Major Developments in Mining of Critical Minerals
Investment in New Plant-Based Alternative Meat Products Ramps Up Into 2022
New Treatments Needed as Breast Cancer Was Leading Killer of Female Cancer Patients in 2019