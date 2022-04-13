Stocks in play: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.
Announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track status to BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer (breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast). The Fast Track designation will apply to patients with metastatic breast cancer. BriaCell is developing Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in a clinical trial. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares T.BCT are trading up $0.57 at $13.07.
