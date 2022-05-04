Stocks in play: Bragg Gaming Group
Will release its first-quarter 2022 financial results prior to the opening of the financial markets on Wednesday, May 11. The release will be followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, hosted by Chief Financial Officer Ronen Kannor, and Chief Strategy Officer Yaniv Spielberg, to discuss the company’s first-quarter 2022 results and provide a business update. Bragg Gaming Group shares T.BRAG are trading down $0.14 at $6.92.
