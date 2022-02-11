Stocks in play: Boralex, Inc
Has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per common share. This dividend will be paid on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022. Boralex, Inc shares T.BLX are trading down $0.05 at $32.92.
