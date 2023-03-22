Stocks in play: Bombardier
Will hold a virtual Investor Day on March 23, at 9:00 a.m., EDT, to provide an update on the company's progress toward its 2025 objectives. Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier, will be joined by Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy to present the road ahead. A virtual Q&A period for sell-side analysts and institutional investors will follow the presentation. Bombardier shares T.BBD.B are trading up $0.84 at $60.34.
