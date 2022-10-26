Stocks in play: Blackline Safety Corp
Today announced it will preview its new ground-breaking G6 single-gas detector at the 2022 ADIPEC - Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference - Exhibition, where it will be a featured exhibitor in the Canadian Pavilion. The company will also deliver a special session October 31st on how connected safety saves lives, informed by real-life customer case studies and data. Blackline Safety Corp shares T.BLN are trading down one cent at $1.69.
