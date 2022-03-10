Stocks in play: Blackhawk Growth Corp
Announced that its 100% owned subsidiary, MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd., has invested NZ$2,300,000 at a world class Australasian University to advance its psychedelics microdosing clinical trials. These clinical trials have also received government grants amounting to NZ$800,000 in funding to date to support the research into these emerging treatments. This funding helps to accelerate intellectual property development in psychedelic microdosing, associated technology and clinical trial work for determining safety and efficacy across different patient groups. Blackhawk Growth Corp shares C.BLR are trading up $0.01 at $0.38.
