Stocks in play: BlackBerry Limited
Announced a new integration that combines the award-winning Managed Detection and Response protection of CylanceGUARD® with secure Critical Event Management powered by BlackBerry® AtHoc®. In the event of a cyberattack, organizations that select a CylanceGUARD subscription with AtHoc features will benefit from secure, multi-channel internal and stakeholder communications for incident response actions, with the ability to alert, communicate and collaborate from within the CylanceGUARD platform, even when the usual communications infrastructure is not available. BlackBerry Limited shares T.BB are trading -$0.08 at $6.12.
