Stocks in play: BlackBerry Limited

Reuters

Intel Corp's former chief architect Raja Koduri is in talks with Hiranandani-backed data center operator Yotta for a deal for his generative artificial intelligence startup, which he said will have a big presence in India. His yet-to-be-named firm would either partner or acquire Yotta, which has data centers in the cities of Mumbai and Noida, said Koduri, whose aim is to challenge Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. "These days if you breath you're competing with Nvidia because they have entered every space, everything, so you have no option but to compete against," he said on the sidelines of a conference in Bengaluru, dubbed India's Silicon Valley for its tech firms and startups, on Wednesday.