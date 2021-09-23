Stocks in play: BlackBerry Limited

Announced that Nitin Natarajan, Deputy Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will speak at this year's BlackBerry Security Summit, hosted virtually on October 13. In a fireside chat with Neelam Sandhu, Senior Vice President and Chief Elite Customer Success Officer of BlackBerry, Natarajan will share his thoughts on the evolving cyber threat landscape, CISA priorities, and mobilizing a collective defense against cyber risks. BlackBerry Limited shares T.BB are trading up $1.52 at $13.73.



