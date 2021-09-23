Stocks in play: BlackBerry Limited
Announced that Nitin Natarajan, Deputy Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will speak at this year's BlackBerry Security Summit, hosted virtually on October 13. In a fireside chat with Neelam Sandhu, Senior Vice President and Chief Elite Customer Success Officer of BlackBerry, Natarajan will share his thoughts on the evolving cyber threat landscape, CISA priorities, and mobilizing a collective defense against cyber risks. BlackBerry Limited shares T.BB are trading up $1.52 at $13.73.
Read:
Where to Find Massive Growth in the Accelerating Esports Boom
Food Industry Answering Growing Plant-Based Demands with Innovative Meatless Offerings
Why New Covid-19 Test Supplies Will Be Needed Soon in Wake of US President’s New OSHA Mandates
Startling Statistics Point to a Desperate Need for Far Better Mental Health Care
Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide