Stocks in play: Blackberry Limited

Announced that SE Labs has rated BlackBerry as the best new endpoint security offering of 2021. SE Labs prides itself on providing the most realistic and honest cybersecurity testing. The organization hires innovative researchers to replicate the most accurate 'real world' testing scenarios possible. As workplaces open and hybrid work brings with it a range of new attack vectors, it's even more critical that security software be tested against these evolving threats. Blackberry Limited. shares T.BB are trading -0.08 cents at $13.13.



