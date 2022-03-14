Stocks in play: BlackBerry Limited
And ISAAC Instruments, a leading driver-centric fleet management solution provider, today announced that BlackBerry Radar has been integrated within the ISAAC Open Platform, delivering more value in a comprehensive fleet management solution for commercial fleets. Fleet managers will now have an aggregate view of current tractor and trailer operations in a single console, enabling them to better manage and automate their dispatch operations, driver messaging and hours of service compliance. BlackBerry Limited shares T.BB are trading unchanged at $7.96.
Read:
So far, Technology is Driving Vegan-Friendly Food Innovation in 2022
Record $5 Billion Invested into Global Sustainable Protein Companies in 2021
Alternatives Continue to Compete with Meat in the Market for Protein Dominance
Rising Demand for Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP) Bolstering Vegan-Friendly Stock Values
Optimism on the Rise Thanks to New Developments in Oncology in the Fight Against Cancer