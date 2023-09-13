Stocks in play: Bitfarms Ltd.
Will hold its Analyst and Investor Day on Thursday, September 14, in New York City. The senior leadership team will provide a detailed review of Bitfarms’ strategy and vision as well as conduct interactive Q&A sessions. Bitfarms Ltd. shares T.BITF are trading unchanged at $1.57.
