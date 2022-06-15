Stocks in play: BioVaxys Technology Corp
Announced today that its clinical study collaborator Hospices Civils de Lyon in France has surgically excised the first ovarian cancer tumors from cancer patients to be used by BioVaxys for process development and manufacturing "dry runs" of BVX-0918, a major step leading to the completion of Good Manufacturing Process production of the Company's ovarian cancer vaccine. BioVaxys Technology Corp shares C.BIOV are trading unchanged at $0.11.
