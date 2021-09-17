Stocks in play: BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Announced today that cancer vaccine manufacturing partner Bio Elpida in Lyon, France , has reached major milestones in the development of the bioproduction process for BVX-0918A, BioVaxys' ovarian cancer vaccine and is beginning the next phase of manufacturing process development. Bio Elpida has completed the technology process transfer with BioVaxys and started the development phase using a Quality by Design ("QbD") approach which includes establishing the control methods and manufacturing process development. In parallel, as Bio Elpida further prepares for GMP manufacturing of BVX-0918A, the preparation of the new manufacturing facility is ongoing and on schedule. The next step is the vaccine process validation using donated tumor samples obtained following surgical excision from ovarian cancer patients. BioVaxys Technology Corp. shares C.BIOV are trading unchanged at $0.44.



