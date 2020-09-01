Stocks in play: Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Announced that it has signed an eCommerce lease agreement on August 31, 2020 to take over the day-to-day sales of all Jusu Life and Jusu Body products, commencing today. The eCommerce lease agreement, along with an inventory purchase, will allow Better Plant to book revenues from all eCommerce and wholesale sales of over 200 JUSU plant-based products for body, baby and home as of September 1, 2020. The Company plans to complete the acquisition of other JUSU assets, as announced August 18, 2020, over the next few months. Pursuant to the eCommerce lease agreement, Better Plant has taken over the management of JUSU direct eCommerce, Amazon and wholesale distribution, with the aim to optimize and grow JUSU's direct-to-consumer, eCommerce sales. The Company is purchasing certain existing inventory for a fee of $25,000 and will also purchase all future inventory to fulfill all sales at a 35% discount to the consumer price of the products. "Currently, thanks to JUSU's loyal customer base, its product sales revenues currently sit at approximately $40,000 in monthly sales with a return eCommerce customer rate of 28%. This does not include juice sales or other revenue from JUSU Bar, and no money has been spent on advertising to date to generate these sales. We believe that we can increase revenues significantly by leveraging enhanced digital marketing programs and influencer marketing," said Gabriel Villablanca, Better Plant's Director of eCommerce and Digital Marketing. Better Plant Sciences Inc. shares C.PLNT are trading off 5.26 percent at $0.09.



