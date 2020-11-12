Stocks in play: Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Announced that its majority owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. has obtained Health Canada approval to advance its preclinical trial on psilocybin-based research. The Trial is intended to determine the capacity of psilocybin to dose-dependently cause weight loss and prevent weight gain, measuring glucose metabolism, weight loss and effect on food cravings. NeonMind has engaged the University of British Columbia to conduct the Trial. Better Plant Sciences Inc. shares C.PLNT are trading unchanged at $0.08.



