Stocks in play: Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Announced that its majority owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences has completed production of two out of four of its superfood mushroom coffee blends. The first NeonMind Superfood instant coffees will be ready to ship to their warehouse in early November. The initial two formulas are an Ayurveda-inspired blend of reishi, lions mane, ashwagandha and turmeric with premium instant coffee. The medicinal mushrooms are antioxidant and nutrient-rich, with adaptogenic, immune-boosting properties. The Company plans to launch its eCommerce website in November and will rely heavily on influencer marketing to educate a broader consumer base on the taste and health benefits of mushroom coffees. Better Plant Sciences Inc. shares C.PLNT are trading up 6.67 percent at $0.08.



