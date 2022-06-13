Stocks in play: Benchmark Metals Inc.
Announced a significant increase to its global bulk-tonnage Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project. The MRE comprised of 1,097 drill holes totaling 200,000 metres collectively from the Cliff Creek, AGB and Dukes Ridge deposits were used for Mineral Resource Estimation. The 100% owned Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located within a road accessible region of the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada. Benchmark Metals Inc. shares V.BNCH are trading up 4 cents at $0.84.
Read:
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks
Crypto Miners Finding Success While Shifting Towards Environmentally Sustainable Operations
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges
New Regions Being Developed to Produce More Oil Amid Government’s Calls for More Output