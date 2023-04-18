Stocks in play: BELLUS Health Inc
Announced that they have entered into an agreement under which GSK will acquire BELLUS, a Canada-based, late-stage biopharmaceutical company working to better the lives of patients suffering from refractory chronic cough for US$14.75 per share of common stock in cash representing an approximate total equity value of US$2.0 billion (£1.6 billion). The acquisition provides GSK access to camlipixant, a potential best-in-class and highly selective P2X3 antagonist currently in phase III development for the first-line treatment of adult patients with RCC. BELLUS Health Inc shares T.BLU are trading up $9.58 at $19.29.
Read:
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"
International Lithium Buyers Looking to South America to Fill Supply Gaps
Race to Secure Critical EV Battery Metals Ahead of Chinese Dominance Fully Underway
Help is on the Way as Rising Alzheimer’s Cases Highlight Urgency for New Treatments
FDA’s Wave of Fast Track Designations Pushing Momentum in Healthcare Sector in 2023