Stocks in play: BCE Inc.

Said its Bell Media announced today that its French-language conventional network V will be rebranded Noovo, beginning August 31. With Noovo, Bell Media establishes a singular brand in Québec for both a traditional TV network and its popular digital platform. Viewers will be able to access the integrated brand's content at any time, on any screen. BCE Inc. shares T.BCE are trading up $0.025 at $56.94.
