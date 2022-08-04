Stocks in play: BCE Inc.
Reported results for the second quarter of 2022. Net earnings proved $654 million, down 10.9%, with net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $596 million, or $0.66 per common share, down 13.2%; adjusted net earnings of $791 million generated adjusted EPS of $0.87, up 4.8% BCE Inc. shares T.BCE are trading unchanged at $63.64.
