Stocks in play: BCE Inc.
Said its Bell arm has been recognized by Clean50 – a national sustainability organization – for its commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Clean50 has named Bell the inaugural GHG Reductions Champion for achieving meaningful greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions, in addition to recognizing Bell's solar cell site initiative for its environmental innovation. BCE Inc. shares T.BCE are trading unchanged at $58.29.
