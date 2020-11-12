Stocks in play: BBTV Holdings Inc.

Announced the expansion of the company’s Content Management Plus Solutions to individual content owners at scale. BBTV’s Content Management Solutions help manage fan uploaded copies of content to put content owners back in control of their IP, while also creating a new revenue stream for the content owners and BBTV. Enterprise media clients utilising the Content Management Solution include the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Sony Pictures. This is part of BBTV’s Plus Solutions that provide higher margins and enhanced value-adds for BBTV and its partners. BBTV Holdings Inc. shares T.BBTV are trading unchanged at $13.50.



Read: