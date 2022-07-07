Stocks in play: Barrick Gold Corporation
Will release its Q2 results on Monday, August 8. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day. Barrick Gold Corporation shares T.ABX are trading up $0.29 at $22.74.
