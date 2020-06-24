Stocks in play: Barrick Gold

Announced that Loncor Resources Inc.’s subsidiary Adumbi Mining SARL, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Barrick for two exploitation permits held by Adumbi Mining covering ground contiguous to the Company’s Imva area within the Ngayu gold belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The purpose of the New Barrick JV is to conduct exploration on the JV Permit properties to evaluate possible development and mining of such properties. Barrick Gold shares T.ABX are trading up $0.46 at $35.27.



