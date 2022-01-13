Stocks in play: Ballard Power Systems
Announced orders for 31 modules, totaling 3 MW of hydrogen fuel cell power, to a leading global construction, electric power, and off-road equipment manufacturer for testing and deployment in a variety of end-use applications. The modules are expected to be delivered in 2022 and 2023 to match planned integration, testing, and deployment schedules. Ballard Power Systems shares T.BLDP are trading up $0.08 at $14.14.
