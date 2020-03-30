Stocks in play: Ballard Power Systems

Announced that the Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine has named Ballard in its inaugural "Women Lead Here" list, which identifies 73 Canadian companies at the forefront of women in leadership positions. For this first annual survey, Report on Business evaluated hundreds of companies in order to identify those named in this year's list, with the intention of setting a benchmark for gender diversity in corporate Canada. Ballard Power Systems shares T.BLDP are trading unchanged at $10.73.



